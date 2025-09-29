Rory McIlroy says golf should never accept bad behaviour after Ryder Cup abuse

Rory McIlroy said police dogs should have been let off leashes after his wife was struck by a beer can amid unacceptable scenes at the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman was heckled throughout the three days at Bethpage Black by a raucous crowd, suffering crude personal taunts and repeated attempts to distract him as he prepared to play shots.

The world number two revealed his wife Erica was also caught in the commotion as a beer tossed from the crowd hit her hat when the atmosphere was at its most frenzied during Saturday’s fractious fourballs session.

McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll was also caught up in crowd trouble at Bethpage (Mike Egerton/PA)

McIlroy himself lost his cool at times during the week, making an offensive gesture on one occasion and shouting back on another, while play was repeatedly held up as police tried to restore calm.

“I wish they had let the dogs off the leashes,” said McIlroy in a press conference after Europe held off a remarkable United States fightback to win the trophy 15-13 on Sunday.

“The police out there and the amount of security presence was insane.

“Look, nothing was going to happen – there wasn’t going to be physical altercation or anything like that – but there was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour.

“It’s a minority of the crowd, it’s not the majority. The majority of people here are true golf fans and are respectful, but I don’t think we should ever accept that in golf.

“I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week.

“Golf teaches you very good life lessons, it teaches you etiquette, it teaches you how to play by the rules, it teaches you how to respect people.

“Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup.”

Footage emerged on social media on Sunday showing the incident where McIlroy’s wife was hit by the beer. She was not hurt but looked shocked.

Masters champion McIlroy said: “Erica is fine. She’s a very, very strong woman. You know, she handled everything this week with class and poise and dignity like she always has.

“I love her and we’re going to have a good time celebrating tonight.”

The contest was played out in a hostile atmosphere (David Davies/PA)

Shane Lowry, McIlroy’s playing partner at the time, said: “I was out there for two days with Erica and the amount of abuse that she received was astonishing and the way she was out there supporting her husband and supporting her team was unbelievable, and kudos to her for that.”

McIlroy rose above the taunts to deliver three-and-a-half points across the foursomes and fourballs sessions but was unable to maintain his momentum as he was beaten by Scottie Scheffler on the 18th hole in the singles.

“I felt like I was running on empty,” he said.

Ultimately it did not matter as Europe denied the US an unlikely comeback victory.

McIlroy said: “We did what we needed to do and we are going to celebrate like there is no tomorrow.”