Ricky Hatton’s funeral procession route released

Ricky Hatton’s family have released the procession route ahead of his funeral on Friday, October 10.

Former world welterweight boxing champion Hatton died aged 46 on Sunday, September 14 at his home in Hyde.

The funeral cortege will depart from the Cheshire Cheese pub on Stockport Road in Hyde at 9.45am and then travel to Harehill Tavern before doves are released in Hatton’s honour at The New Inn.

There will be a further pause at Hatton’s Gym before the hearse continues on to Manchester Cathedral via Hyde Town Hall, Betta Bodies gym in Denton and the AO Arena.

Following a private memorial service, starting at 12 noon, the procession will make its way from the cathedral to the Etihad Stadium, home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.

Members of the public are invited to line the route to pay their respects.

Tributes have poured in for Hatton from across the sporting world since news of his death was announced.

Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.

His down-to-earth demeanour endeared him to fans across the world and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.