Nuno Espirito Santo knows West Ham have a lot of work to do despite Everton draw

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted West Ham “have a lot of work” to do although he was encouraged at his reign starting with a battling 1-1 draw at Everton.

The Portuguese was appointed as Hammers head coach on Saturday after Graham Potter was sacked, with the club 19th in the Premier League table after starting their season with four defeats in five matches.

Having overseen just a couple of training sessions, Nuno saw his side fall behind to Michael Keane’s 18th-minute header and Everton had several chances to extend their lead at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

But the visitors competed on even terms in the final half hour and Jarrod Bowen’s strike after 65 minutes, which brushed Keane’s head, ensured the teams shared the spoils, to Nuno’s satisfaction.

“First impression is I think the team competed well,” Nuno said. “This is a tough, tough place to come. It was a good game, intense, both teams had chances. The message for us is how we can compete now.

“It’s a simple message. The basics of a football match, defend properly (and) attack. Now we are in the process of knowing ourselves better so we can have good options and solutions.

“When you arrive at a club, it’s slowly and progressively trying to find the right options and solutions. Look at the player and try to improve them.

“We are starting now. We have a lot of work in front of us but we are delighted and we embrace the challenge. The players that came in did well and this is what we expect from our squad.”

After falling behind, chants of ‘sack the board’ and ‘we want our club back’ rang around the away end, with owner David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady again bearing the brunt of supporters’ ire.

Nuno, back managing a Premier League side less than three weeks after being axed as Nottingham Forest boss, insisted it is up to him and the players to get the fans on side.

“What is important is to appreciate what our fans did travelling to Liverpool on a Monday night and give the support they have given,” Nuno, whose side remain second bottom in the standings, added.

“It’s our main priority we come closer to our fans. We have to deliver so they can appreciate the work of the boys. Moving forward it is important, this bond.”

David Moyes had two stints as West Ham manager, guiding them to the Europa Conference League title two years ago, but was unable to get one over on his former side despite Everton being on top for long spells.

“I take lots of positives,” the Scot reflected. “The one thing you mustn’t forget is how good a side West Ham have got – they’ve got Brazilian and England internationals – they’ve got a really good team.

“It certainly wasn’t going to be a game where we could roll them over, far from it. I’m disappointed we didn’t get the second goal but we probably didn’t create anything really clear cut.

“I thought for long periods we looked as if we could get a second goal but they grew in confidence and in the end, it (not scoring a second goal) cost us a little bit.”