Europe’s Ryder Cup victory on US soil littered with controversies

Europe limped to Ryder Cup glory, prospering in the face of a hostile and disrespectful crowd at Bethpage Black in New York.

There were unsavoury scenes throughout the tournament as the American spectators repeatedly crossed the line in their treatment of Rory McIlroy especially, while there was also a spat between players on Saturday afternoon.

Rory sticks the finger up

Extra police were sent to patrol Rory McIlroy’s fourballs match (David Davies/PA)

Rory McIlroy bore the brunt of the abuse throughout the week in New York as the fans were obsessed with him.

The “F*** you, Rory” chants started on the first tee on Friday morning, but it was a comment to him on the 11th green of the Friday fourballs that first made him crack as he appeared to make an offensive gesture with his fingers as he walked off.

McIlroy snaps at fan again

The heckling and cat-calling to McIlroy was a constant theme and a comment while the Northern Irishman was stood over the ball on the 16th fairway on Saturday forced him to come away from his stance and shout “shut the f*** up” to the fan.

Ryder Cup announcer loses her job

American fans on the first tee were encouraged to shout expletives at Rory McIlroy (David Davies/PA)

American MC Heather McMahan stoked the fires when she urged fans at the first tee to shout “f*** you Rory” together after players were introduced to the crowd before the start of the afternoon session at Saturday.

She later apologised and stood down from her role.

Lowry loses it when defending Rory

Things turned nasty during the Saturday fourballs, but McIlroy had back up in the shape of good friend Shane Lowry.

McIlory had been subject to comments about his private life and ex-girlfriends and when Lowry sunk an eagle putt at the fourth hole, he charged towards the fans shouting “f*** you, f*** you, f*** you”.

He later had to be held back by his caddy after another obnoxious comment on a tee while the PGA of America sent extra police and security staff on to the course, with at least one spectator removed.

McIlroy and Lowry’s opponent Justin Thomas was often calling for calm from the galleries.

Bryson clashes with Fleetwood

Relations between the two sides had been generally cordial, but tensions spilled over during Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler’s fourballs match with Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

After Rose felt DeChambeau’s caddy walked across his line as he was preparing for a crunch putt on the 15th hole, it exploded on the walkway to the 16th tee as DeChambeau got in the face of Fleetwood while all four caddies and players were involved in the spat.

Tempers quickly cooled and the quartet cordially shook hands when Fleetwood and Rose closed out victory.

Erica comes under fire

Erica McIlroy, left, was also targeted by American fans (Mike Egerton/PA)

McIlroy’s wife Erica was not immune to the hostile behaviour. Lowry described the abuse she received as “astonishing” as she was also cat-called about her and her husband’s private life.

Then on the 18th hole on Saturday night, with her husband having just earned a vital point in the foursomes, she was almost hit by a beer can thrown from the crowd.