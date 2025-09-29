Arsenal’s Newcastle turnaround showed how much players want title – Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident his team “wants it” after seeing them scrap their way to victory at Newcastle and close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The champions’ 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday presented the Gunners with an opportunity 24 hours later, but it was one they looked like passing up at St James’ Park.

With six minutes remaining, the Magpies led 1-0 courtesy of Nick Woltemade’s 34th-minute header, but goals from substitute Mikel Merino and, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, defender Gabriel secured a dramatic 2-1 win.

Arteta said: “There are moments in the season and obviously with the start that we had already and the difficult fixtures that we had, today we had the opportunity to close that gap, and do it in a stadium that has a very recent and difficult past for us.

“I think it shows how much the team wants it.”

Arsenal were much the better side for long periods, but the heroics of Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, who made a series of fine saves, and some stubborn defending kept them at bay until an eventful conclusion.

The win ended Arsenal’s run of three successive defeats in all competitions at St James’.

Mikel Merino celebrates his equaliser (Owen Humphreys/PA)

And that was not lost on skipper for the day Bukayo Saka, who saw his side denied an early penalty for Pope’s challenge on Viktor Gyokeres after referee Jarred Gillett had been advised to review his decision to point to the spot.

Saka told the club’s official website: “It was a big result. We’ve come here in the past and results have gone against us, or decisions and stuff like that.

“It was starting to feel like that again today, but we have a big character, a big fight to turn it around, so we’re really happy.

“In the past, we’ve come here and had decisions to go against us and whatnot, and almost today, with the penalty and some of the decisions, and Nick Pope having an unbelievable game.

Gabriel scores the winner (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“But we dug in and we showed that character, that resilience we have, so I’m really proud of all the boys. We made a big statement today. It’s really good for us, you can see it in all of our faces.”

Saka watched from the sidelines as the late drama unfolded having continued his comeback from injury with a 70-minute run-out, and he was a happy man on the final whistle.

He said: “I felt really good out there. I felt we dominated the game, we controlled it, and at the end, we got what we deserved.

“It’s a beautiful feeling every time I get to wear the armband, and even better when we get three points, so I’m really happy.”