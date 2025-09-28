Europe win Ryder Cup after holding off stunning United States fightback

Europe have won the Ryder Cup after after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.

The host side, trailing by seven points heading into Sunday’s singles session, roared back into contention with a series of tight wins but the holders just did just enough to cling on.

Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point that took Europe to an unassailable 14 when he secured a draw in match number eight by holing a winning putt on the 18th.

Tyrrell Hatton then added another half in match number 10 to ensure an outright victory.