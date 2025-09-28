Europe win Ryder Cup after holding off stunning United States fightback
Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point to retain the trophy in match eight before Tyrrell Hatton added another half in match 10.
By contributor Andy Hampson, PA, New York
Europe have won the Ryder Cup after after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.
The host side, trailing by seven points heading into Sunday’s singles session, roared back into contention with a series of tight wins but the holders just did just enough to cling on.
Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point that took Europe to an unassailable 14 when he secured a draw in match number eight by holing a winning putt on the 18th.
Tyrrell Hatton then added another half in match number 10 to ensure an outright victory.