Europe struggling to secure Ryder Cup as United States launch stunning fightback

Europe were struggling to hold off a brilliant comeback from the United States at the Ryder Cup.

The defending champions had begun the final day’s singles session leading 12-5 at Bethpage Black but the Americans roared back.

They secured three successive points to cut the deficit to 12-8 and were leading in four other matches heading into the closing stages.

Cameron Young, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele were the victorious Americans with wins over Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm respectively.

Ludvig Aberg finally stemmed the tide as he beat Patrick Cantlay 2&1 and Matt Fitzpatrick held off a storming fightback from Bryson DeChambeau to half his match, having led by five after eight holes.

With Europe having claimed a half before play after Viktor Hovland withdrew injured, the score was 13.5-8.5.

Rory McIlroy also fell short in a tight battle with Scottie Scheffler losing by one hole, leaving the score 13.5-9.5.