Europe retain Ryder Cup after holding off stunning United States fightback

Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point in singles match number eight.

By contributor Andy Hampson, PA, New York
Published
Last updated
Supporting image for story: Europe retain Ryder Cup after holding off stunning United States fightback
Shane Lowry celebrates a putt on the 18th green to retain the Ryder Cup for Team Europe (David Davies/PA)

Europe have retained the Ryder Cup after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.

The host side, trailing by seven points heading into Sunday’s singles session, roared back into contention with a series of tight wins but the holders just did enough to cling on.

Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point in match number eight, taking Europe to 14 points by holing a putt to tie against Russell Henley.

