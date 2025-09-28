Europe retain Ryder Cup after holding off stunning United States fightback

Europe have retained the Ryder Cup after holding off a dramatic fightback from the United States at Bethpage Black.

The host side, trailing by seven points heading into Sunday’s singles session, roared back into contention with a series of tight wins but the holders just did enough to cling on.

Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point in match number eight, taking Europe to 14 points by holing a putt to tie against Russell Henley.