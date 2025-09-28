Europe close in on Ryder Cup glory with strong start to final-day singles

Europe made a strong start as they looked to wrap up victory in the Ryder Cup at a less raucous Bethpage Black on Sunday.

With 11 singles matches out on course, the defending champions were heading towards an emphatic triumph over the United States as they led in five and were level in three.

After dominating all four foursomes and fourballs sessions despite febrile atmospheres on Friday and Saturday evenings, Europe had begun the final day leading 11.5-4.5, needing just three more points to claim outright victory.

They gained half a point before play had even started as Viktor Hovland, scheduled to play Harris English in match 12, was forced to pull out with a neck injury and his game declared a draw.

That made the score 12-5 before Justin Rose teed off against Cameron Young to begin the singles session.

The crowd was far more subdued than it had been the previous evening when a number of incidences of poor behaviour marred the action on the course.

European talisman Rory McIlroy was notably targeted, with comments persistently directed at him as he prepared to play shots.

McIlroy was again booed repeatedly but, with a greater police presence following his blue-riband match against Scottie Scheffler, there were fewer disturbances.

Rory McIlroy was up against Scottie Scheffler (Mike Egerton/PA)

McIlroy was level with Scheffler after seven holes in the battle of the world’s top two players.

The biggest move was coming from Matt Fitzpatrick, who was threatening to overpower Bryson DeChambeau as he went four up through eight holes.

On-song Tommy Fleetwood, bidding to become the first European to win all five of his outings at an away Ryder Cup, was two up against Justin Thomas despite seeing his opponent pitch in for an eagle at the sixth.

Sepp Straka was one up on JJ Spaun while Ludvig Aberg and Tyrrell Hatton also held early leads against Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa respectively.

Europe were bidding to win the Ryder Cup on American soil for the first time since 2012 and only the fifth time since the team was expanded to include continental players in 1979.