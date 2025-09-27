Tyrrell Hatton makes most of unexpected chance in European landslide

Tyrrell Hatton was proud to be able to deliver another point towards the European landslide after his last-minute call-up to the fourballs.

Hatton was expecting to have the afternoon off after teaming up with Jon Rahm to beat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the morning foursomes.

But after Viktor Hovland withdrew from his fourballs match with Matt Fitzpatrick, Hatton got the nod.

And he produced the goods as four birdies in the final four holes earned a one up victory over Sam Burns and Cantlay on the 18th hole.

“I was warming up on the range,” he said. “I thought Viktor would be probably going out. And then he turned to me and said, ‘T, you’re up.’

“All of a sudden, it was a complete switch in my mental state.

“I feel like I struggled for periods out there today. But to play like that at the end was really pleasing.

“It was a very tight match. Both sides, just weren’t holing putts. Really happy with how played under pressure there.

“For us to finish, what is it, four birdies in the last four, amazing.”

Fitzpatrick, who earned his second point after a win in Friday’s foursomes, rated the experience as one of his best.

“It was obviously special. I was clinging on to his coattails at 15, 16 and 17, was really grateful for what he did,” he said.

“To finish like that, it doesn’t get better. I want to go celebrate with them. The atmosphere is out of this world.

“That was by far one of the best afternoons I’ve ever had on a golf course, by far, by far.

“To birdie 15, 16 and 17, I mean, what a man. What a man. And then for us both to hit shots like that into the last one, this is amazing.”