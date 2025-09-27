Saturday’s briefing: Kane becomes Bayern centurion and Palmer ruled out

Harry Kane bettered Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo as he reached 100 goals for Bayern Munich in record time.

Meanwhile, the Football Association will review pitch perimeter safety following the tragic death of Billy Vigar.

And United States President Donald Trump has warned he could move World Cup matches next summer, while Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has been dealt an injury blow.

Ton up for Harry Kane after double

Kane set a new record by reaching a century of goals for Bayern Munich in their 4-0 Bundesliga victory over Werder Bremen.

The England captain added two more to his tally to ensure he achieved the feat in just 104 games, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland by one game and becoming the fastest player in Europe’s top five leagues to score 100 goals for a club this century.

Kane is setting a more relentless pace than ever this season, hitting double figures in the league after only five games as Bayern maintained their perfect start to the campaign.

His first came from the penalty spot late in the first half after he was fouled, while he tucked away a second in the 65th minute to reach the landmark.

Billy Vigar death leads to review

The FA says it will carry out a review of pitch perimeter safety in grounds outside the top four tiers following the death of Chichester player Vigar.

The 21-year-old suffered a brain injury after he collided with a concrete wall during a match at Wingate and Finchley last Saturday.

The former Arsenal academy player was taken to hospital and placed in an induced coma, but Chichester announced on Thursday that Vigar had died.

The Professional Footballers’ Association’s chief executive Maheta Molango said on Friday that there needed to be a formal investigation into the accident, having first urged the FA to act on this issue two years ago. Molango’s call for an investigation was echoed by Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller.

The FA said it was “deeply saddened” by Vigar’s death, and added: “Whilst the health and safety of participants and spectators at the National League System level is the responsibility of the clubs and their local authorities, we will now conduct an immediate review, working with leagues, clubs and relevant stakeholders across the game, that will focus on the safety of perimeter walls and boundaries around pitches in the National League System.”

Cites risk losing World Cup matches – Donald Trump

President Donald Trump could move World Cup matches (Alex Brandon/AP)

United States President Donald Trump has warned he will move 2026 World Cup matches away from host cities he deems to be “dangerous”.

Trump said he was going to make sure San Francisco and Seattle were “safe”, adding that the cities were “run by radical left lunatics who don’t know what they’re doing”.

Seattle’s Lumen Field is set to host six matches at next summer’s finals, with Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara – an hour away from San Francisco – due to host a further six.

Trump said: “If any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup… because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it. We’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

Cole Palmer ruled out for Chelsea and England

Cole Palmer is feeling pain from a groin problem (John Walton/PA)

Palmer is set to be sidelined for two to three weeks with a groin injury, dealing a blow to Chelsea and England.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the England international needs to be rested for a period.

It means he will miss the upcoming Premier League matches at home to Brighton and Liverpool as well as Wednesday’s visit of Benfica in the Champions League.

He will also be unavailable for England’s friendly against Wales in October and the World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

“We decided to protect Cole a little bit, in terms of not letting his injury get worse,” said Maresca.

“I don’t think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him.”

What’s on today?

Bryan Mbeumo returns to his old club Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)

The Premier League returns with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all in action.

Liverpool will attempt to maintain their 100 per cent record when they take on Crystal Palace while United striker Bryan Mbeumo faces his old team at Brentford.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic host Hibernian, while Arsenal play Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League and LaLiga sees its first Madrid derby of the season.