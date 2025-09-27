Ryder Cup sparks fly as angry Bryson DeChambeau clashes with Tommy Fleetwood

Bryson DeChambeau screamed in the face of Tommy Fleetwood as tempers flared during the afternoon session of the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau got into the space of his European opponent after a row on the 15th green spilled over to the walkway to the 16th tee.

It stemmed from Justin Rose complaining about DeChambeau’s caddy Gregory Bodine walking across his line.

Rose eventually holed his birdie putt before the American followed suit to keep the match alive.

It was then that it turned nasty with Fleetwood, Rose, their caddies and DeChambeau all became involved in the spat.

Tempers cooled as they made their way down the 16th hole, where Europe secured a memorable 3&2 victory thanks to a Rose putt.

That put Europe even further into the ascendancy, as that made it 9.5-3.5.

It was cordial after the match with all four players and caddies respectfully shaking hands.

And both Rose and Fleetwood did not want to dwell on the scuffle.

“It was a shame that the match got to that point because it was actually a really great match,” Rose said.

“I was waiting to putt, the boys were obviously working on their read, obviously going through a lot of their sort of calculations and bits and pieces.

“I waited a few seconds and then I felt like they came up again and I was like, ‘It’s my putt, right?’, or however I said it.

“Maybe I didn’t say it as politely as I could have said it in the moment, but by no means was there any disrespect or anything like that, but obviously it was taken the wrong way.

“I don’t think we should dwell on that, honestly.

“I spoke to the boys. It should be (put to bed) in my opinion. There was no intent behind it whatsoever.”

Fleetwood, who became the first European to win all four of his first matches in an away Ryder Cup, added: “I guess it’s part of it, right? I think, like Justin said, it’s one moment out of two days of a lot of golf and a lot of great golf.

“You’re out there and, yeah, it happens. I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”