Ryder Cup 2025: How Europe took a huge step towards retaining the trophy

Europe have one hand on the Ryder Cup after dismantling the United States on the second day of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Luke Donald’s side won six of the eight points available to move 11.5-4.5 clear, needing just two-and-a-half points on Sunday to retain the trophy – and three to win the event outright.

Here is how the matches unfolded across an unforgettable day.

MORNING FOURSOMES

Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young beat Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg 4&2

DeChambeau and Young struck first blood for the Americans, getting in first ahead of a wave of blue following them.

They went ahead at the third hole before the European pair quickly hit back on the next.

USA stole a march on the match by taking the seventh, eighth and ninth holes as they moved into an unassailable position, sealing it with birdie on the 16th.

Europe 5.5 USA 3.5

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Harris English and Collin Morikawa 3&2

It was deja vu for Fleetwood Mac as they thrashed the sorry American pair for a second successive morning.

Keegan Bradley stood by Morikawa and English and would have been hopeful after they won the first hole.

But McIlroy and Fleetwood again showed them who was boss. Birdies at the second and third turned things around, with further wins at the fifth, seventh and eighth putting them four up.

A brief fightback by the Americans brought it back to two under but a European birdie on the 16th claimed victory.

Europe 6.5 USA 3.5

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton beat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 3&2

Another brilliant European partnership delivered as Rahm and Hatton won again.

The LIV team-mates squandered a two-up lead to be tied before Rahm’s brilliant chip in from the edge of the bunker on the eighth gave Europe the advantage again.

They did not let it slip as birdies at the 12th and 16th ensured another point and made it five wins from five fourballs for Rahm.

Europe 7.5 USA 3.5

Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland beat Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler 1 up

‘Vik and Bob’ proved they are no comedy act as they went shooting the stars and stripes of America with an edgy victory full of tension.

In the only match that went to the 18th hole, the United States had come back from two down to make it all square at the 13th.

But the momentum was lost as a European birdie at the 14th put them back ahead and then clutch putts from MacIntyre at 15 and Hovland at 17 ensured they took the point.

Europe 8.5 USA 3.5

AFTERNOON FOURSOMES

Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose beat Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau 3&2

Fleetwood created history in a match that saw tempers boil over.

The European pair saw an early one-up lead overturned, but three birdies in four holes sent them three up.

It all kicked off after the 15th as DeChambeau clashed with Fleetwood following a row with with the caddies, but tempers had cooled by the time Rose’s putt for a par sealed a famous win.

Victory saw Fleetwood become the first European player to win all four of his pairs matches on US soil.

Europe 9.5 USA 3.5

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry beat Justin Thomas and Cameron Young 2 up

The Irish duo delivered a crunch point after a drama-filled encounter which saw extra police sent to their match to control an obnoxious American crowd.

That behaviour had Lowry pumped up and he delivered an eagle and a birdie to have Europe two up after five.

But the Americans fought back to all-square by the turn and Europe were hanging on, until a clutch McIlroy birdie at the 14th gave them the lead, which Lowry ensured became a point with another birdie at the 18th.

Europe 10.5 USA 3.5

JJ Spaun and Xander Schauffele beat Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka 1 up

For 17 holes this looked like it was going to be a European victory as Straka and Rahm both hit birdies to put the Europeans two up through the front nine.

They were hanging on at one up after a Spaun birdie at the 10th but the US Open champion turned the game at the death.

An immaculate tee shot at the par three 17 was a gimme and then his approach at 18 left a three-foot putt which he sank for the point.

Europe 10.5 USA 4.5

Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick beat Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay 1 up

Another match decided at the 18th hole went in the favour of Europe, which tightened their grip on the trophy.

Fifteen of the first 17 holes were tied, with Europe going one up at the ninth before being pegged back at the 14th.

But Europe won it on the final hole thanks to incredible approach shots from both Fitzpatrick, from the bunker, and Hatton to leave USA on the verge of defeat.