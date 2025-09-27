Ruben Amorim eager to find some momentum after Manchester United’s latest defeat

Ruben Amorim reacted to Manchester United’s defeat at Brentford by insisting his job is “not to protect the players or myself” but to win the next game and create momentum to spark a stuttering season.

United suffered a third defeat in six Premier League games as Brentford beat them 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium with an Igor Thiago double and a stoppage-time strike from Mathias Jensen.

Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko reduced the Bees’ early lead with his first United goal, but a Bruno Fernandes penalty miss – his second of the season – piled on the misery for the Red Devils.

After Jensen settled matters, Amorim had to endure chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from jubilant Brentford fans.

“Ups and downs, when you win you feel the momentum is here,” said Amorim, whose side had beaten Chelsea last weekend but who has still yet to record back-to-back league wins during his 10 months in charge at Old Trafford.

“When you lose you go back to the same place and fight for the one win that can help you to create the momentum.

“I am always doing my job. If I win I’m in different state of mind, but I am always confident because I know what to do.

“I am trying to do my best for the club and the team, thinking what is the best to win the next game. Not to protect the players or myself, win the next game and create the momentum.”

Brentford might have been reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes when Nathan Collins dragged down former Bees striker Bryan Mbeumo.

But referee Craig Pawson deemed a spot-kick was sufficient punishment and Collins did not see red, despite the defender not appearing to have any intention to play the ball.

Amorim said: “The referee told me Bryan is not in control of the ball. I think he is not in control of the ball because he was pulled.

“But that is the decision and I do not want to focus on the referee.

“The penalty in the second half half have changed things, but we never settled down. Possession and control of the game was never there, so we lost.

“We need to work on a lot of things and my biggest concern is we did not settle down in the game, missed a lot of crosses in final third, and suffered from transitions.

“We play the game of Brentford and when you play the opponents’ game it is harder to win.”

Brentford had won only once previously in the league under Keith Andrews, who has had a difficult time since succeeding Thomas Frank.

They started the day just above the relegation zone in 17th place, but their victory was fully merited with United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir making some impressive saves.

Andrews said: “I haven’t had many games as a manager, so it (ranks) pretty high.

“A lot will get made of me in a new role, but the one thing I take is just proud of what we’ve produced against a very talented set of players.

“I thought we dovetailed nicely between enticing them and hurting them.

“We tried to create overloads and it certainly felt how we played that (going) around and through at times would be on, and the players did that with real courage and conviction.”