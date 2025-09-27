Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood continue to lead European charge at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood again led from the front as Europe’s strong start to the 45th Ryder Cup continued on Saturday.

The ‘Fleetwood Mac’ pairing were on song as they overpowered Harris English and Collin Morikawa in the foursomes for a second time in successive days at Bethpage Black.

Their 3&2 victory – coming after an emphatic 5&4 triumph on Friday – registered another point for Europe, although a victory for Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young kept the overall lead at three points.

United States captain Keegan Bradley’s (pictured) decision to stick with English and Morkawa backfired (David Davies/PA)

With two morning foursomes matches still out on the course, Europe led 6.5-3.5.

United States captain Keegan Bradley was criticised for his decision to partner the out-of-form Morikawa with English on day one but he kept faith with the duo.

It may have been a decision he regretted as they were again drawn against the heavyweight combination of world number two McIlroy and Fleetwood.

The Americans did start well by winning the first hole but McIlroy and Fleetwood turned the tide in resounding fashion by taking the second, third, fifth, seventh and eighth.

Fleetwood’s iron play was particularly impressive and McIlroy was nerveless on the greens, in contrast to Morikawa who missed a short putt to lose the eighth.

English led a rally as the Americans won two in succession on the back nine but Fleetwood finished the job by holing for a birdie three on the 16th after a superb McIlroy approach.

Matt Fitzpatrick had no joy on the second morning (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg had less joy in the opening match of the day as they were beaten 4&2 by DeChambeau and Young.

There were two other matches still to finish.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton led by two against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay after 14, while Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland were all square against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley after 13.