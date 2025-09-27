Rory McIlroy aims expletive at American fans and asks for respect at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy hit back at American supporters after being subjected to heckling throughout his foursomes appearance on the second day of the Ryder Cup.

The world number two shouted at one fan to “shut the f*** up” after a comment was aimed in his direction as he prepared to play a shot at the 16th hole at Bethpage Black.

That came after an incident on Friday when he appeared to make an offensive gesture in response to something said in the crowd.

European players have been targeted by the crowd at Bethpage Black (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is not clear what the particular comments that angered McIlroy were but he seemed more annoyed about when they were being delivered rather than the nature of them.

“I don’t mind them having a go at us, that’s to be expected. I mean, that’s what an away Ryder Cup is,” said the Northern Irishman after he and Tommy Fleetwood combined to beat Harris English and Collin Morikawa 3&2.

“When they’re still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.

“In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That’s totally fine.

“But just give us the respect, let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have.”

Remarks such as ‘miss it’ or ‘slice it’ have not been uncommon as the European players have addressed the ball.

Robert MacIntyre has also been subjected to taunts (Mike Egerton/PA)

Robert MacIntyre and Shane Lowry are among those who have also been targeted.

It had been widely anticipated that the Europeans would be given a hostile reception by the New York crowd.

McIlroy has been further singled out with group chants aimed in his direction, including ‘f*** you Rory’ ahead of Saturday’s sessions.