Luke Donald says flying start meaningless without Ryder Cup win

European captain Luke Donald insists making history on day one will count for little if his team do not go on to win the Ryder Cup.

Donald’s side made a stunning start at Bethpage Black on Friday, winning the first two sessions to open up a 5.5-2.5 lead over the United States.

They took the first three points of the day in the foursomes, the first time they have achieved such a feat in an away encounter.

“Obviously, to create a little bit of history with the three matches and how they were won was great,” said Donald.

“History is nice to accomplish but it doesn’t mean anything unless we get 14-and-a-half points on Sunday.”

Europe raced out of the blocks to quieten an initially raucous home crowd and take the foursomes 3-1.

A visit from US President Donald Trump between sessions lifted the atmosphere once again, but Europe again subdued their hosts, carving out another two-and-a-half points.

Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy were among the star performers.

Rahm won twice, in tandem with Tyrrell Hatton and Sepp Straka, while Fleetwood claimed points alongside McIlroy and Justin Rose.

McIlroy earned an additional half-point with Shane Lowry, while there was also a notable foursomes victory for the unexpected pairing of Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Donald will be hoping for more of the same from his pairings on Saturday.

Aberg and Fitzpatrick will link up again to face Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young in the opening foursomes match.

McIlroy and Fleetwood face a rematch against Harris English and Collin Morikawa, who they thrashed 5&4 on Friday.

Rahm and Hatton will take on Xander Schaufelle and Patrick Cantlay, while Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland will play world number one Scottie Scheffler – who lost twice on Friday – and Russell Henley.

US captain Keegan Bradley received some criticism after the first day, notably of his decision to pair English and Morikawa, but he had no doubt about sending them out again.

Bradley said: “We have a plan of what we’re going to do and we’re sticking to our plan.

“We’re not going to panic and make mistakes. We’re going to stick to what we know.”