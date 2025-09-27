Durham collapse to defeat and relegation as Yorkshire and Hampshire survive

Durham were relegated to Division Two of the Rothesay County Championship after slumping to defeat against Yorkshire.

A draw looked the most likely result at Headingley heading into the final day but Durham were bowled out for only 85 in their second innings, condemning them to defeat by an innings and 44 runs and sparing Hampshire.

Hampshire began the final day against Surrey on 148 for nine and needing 33 runs for victory.

They fell 20 runs short, with James Fuller the final man out as Rahul Chahar claimed an incredible eighth wicket of the innings on his impressive cameo appearance.

That left Hampshire sweating but Durham, who just needed to avoid defeat to stay up, were unable to save themselves, failing even to make Yorkshire bat again.

The White Rose finished their first innings on 475, a lead of 129, and Durham lasted just 44.5 overs in their second innings, with Alex Lees and David Bedingham the only men to reach double figures.