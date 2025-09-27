Donald Trump rally fails as Europe seize early Ryder Cup control

Donald Trump acted as the United States’ chief cheerleader, but it failed to have the desired effect as Europe took early control of the Ryder Cup.

The golf-loving president arrived at Bethpage Black ahead of the afternoon session with his country trailing 3-1 from the morning foursomes.

He whipped the crowd up into a patriotic frenzy, walking Bryson DeChambeau to the first tee and embracing US captain Keegan Bradley before taking his place behind a transparent screen.

His presence prompted chants of “USA” before a playing of the national anthem was accompanied by a military aircraft flyover.

Trump is friends with DeChambeau, having appeared in one of the LIV golfer’s YouTube videos, and nodded approvingly when DeChambeau thundered a drive down the first fairway.

But the home side did not ride the wave of patriotism as Europe consolidated their lead in the afternoon fourballs, extending it to 5.5 2.5.

Bradley, who also bowed down in front of the president, has not hidden his political allegiance in the build-up to the tournament and said having Trump there will be a lifelong memory.

Trump (right) walked alongside DeChambeau to the first tee (David Davies/PA)

“It was great. That was really a cool experience,” he said. “Seeing an active president on the grounds of a Ryder Cup or at a golf event, what a cool thing.

“The flyover with Air Force One, I’ll never forget that the rest of my life. It was really cool.”

While many US players interacted with Trump, the majority of the European team ignored him.

Rory McIlroy was an exception, waving to him, while Europe captain Luke Donald also had a chat.

“I saw Mr President and shook his hand and said hello, and he said, ‘You know what, you’re becoming a real great leader’.

Air Force One flew over Blackpage Beth before Trump’s arrival (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was nice of him to say that.

“It was, again, nice of him to support this event.”

The presidential visit had led to a huge increase in security measures at Bethpage.

Gates were opened at 5am to allow fans ample time to clear screening and take up their position on the course.

Spectators were also banned from bringing a number of items onto the property while fighter jets were regularly patrolling the sky.

