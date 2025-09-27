Daniel Farke: Leeds deserved more than a point against Bournemouth

Leeds boss Daniel Farke felt his side were worthy of all three points after French teenager Eli Kroupi’s stoppage-time equaliser rescued Bournemouth a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Sean Longstaff’s first Leeds goal early in the second half appeared to have earned his side victory after Joe Rodon’s header before the break had cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s opener for the visitors.

But 19-year-old Kroupi, yet to start for Bournemouth and making just his fourth league appearance off the bench, volleyed home in the third minute of added time.

Farke said: “Just compliments to my lads today. I think we would have deserved to win this game.

“We have outperformed Bournemouth in terms of expected goals and shots. I think another 19 shots, I think many shots on target and I think just one team was missing big chances today.

“We should have won the game, even the first half. We had more than enough chances to win probably two Premier League games.

“A valuable point, but yes, of course, it’s a bit unlucky and disappointing that it was not the deserved three points today.”

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was twice denied in the first period by Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who also kept out substitute Jack Harrison’s fierce second-half effort.

Farke said his players will take heart from their display in their fight to retain Premier League status following promotion last season.

“We fully deserve to have games on this level,” added Farke, who picked out Longstaff as his player of the match. “We fully deserve to be in the best league in the world and out of games like this we will gain more and more confidence.”

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola, whose side began the day in fourth place after wins against Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton this season, admitted they were fortunate to leave Elland Road with a point.

He said: “I think they’ve had probably the clearest chances. But I was feeling, especially in the first half, that our goal was closer than their goal.

“I think second half, they just started better than us, definitely better than us, and then we finished by pushing them more, obviously because of the score.”

Iraola described the game as “very physical” and paid tribute to the intensity of Leeds’ work-rate.

The Spaniard added: “When I say physicality, it’s not just their aerial threat or that they are taller than us, it’s just that they are a team that runs a lot.

“We are also a team that runs a lot and normally we are not afraid of making the games hard in that way.

“But today, think they’ve been better than us. Even with that aspect, normally I’m very happy and but I think this is one of their strengths, this workrate, the amount of space they cover with a lot of players.”