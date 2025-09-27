Arne Slot blames poor defending as Liverpool’s unbeaten start comes to an end

Arne Slot admitted Liverpool only had themselves to blame after losing their 100 per cent record in a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.

The Reds, who have made a habit of scoring late winners this season, were given a taste of their own medicine as Eddie Nketiah won it for Palace at the end of seven minutes of stoppage time.

It was all the more gut-wrenching for Slot after Federico Chiesa thought he had rescued a point for the champions when he cancelled out Ismaila Sarr’s early goal three minutes from time.

But from a long throw-in Jeremie Frimpong momentarily switched off, leaving Nketiah unmarked at the far post to snatch a dramatic and memorable victory.

“We can only blame ourselves for defending the way we did,” said Slot.

“One of our players ran out because he wanted to play a counter-attack, which was of no use because time was up, so it was only about defending.

“One player was too offensively minded in that moment, which led to them scoring the winner and us losing the game.”

Palace, in fairness, should have been out of sight by half-time, such was their dominance in the first half when Liverpool were rescued three times by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and once by the post from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Eddie Nketiah celebrates his last-gasp winner (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It was a disappointing first half and disappointing end to game,” added Slot.

“Credit to Palace – with the Community Shield it’s not the first time we’ve lost to them.

“They deserved to be two or three up in the first half. The second half was much better from us, we created chances which not many teams do here.

“It took us a while to score a goal – and when we did, to concede another set-piece goal is just as disappointing as the first half.

“If one team deserved to win today it was Palace.”

Oliver Glasner’s Palace are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Nketiah’s winner prompted Palace boss Oliver Glasner to go haring down the touchline in celebration.

“I think the first half was the best half since we arrived,” he said.

“Leading the champions by one goal you always think they can strike back and we were under immense pressure in the second half.

“But even when they equalised and the momentum can change we kept our heads. It was such a team effort. I’m very proud of our performance.”

Palace are now the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League, but Glasner said: “It’s just September.

“Last year we might have been the only team not to get a win at this stage. But it’s great to win against the champions.”