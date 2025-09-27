Anthony Gordon will learn from red cards, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon has been urged not to lose his edge as he learns the lessons of his costly red cards.

The 24-year-old England international is available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after serving a three-match ban for a late challenge on Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk during a dramatic 3-2 defeat at St James’ Park more than a month ago.

Gordon, who agonisingly sat out last season’s Carabao Cup final through suspension following his dismissal for thrusting a hand into Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke’s face as the pair tussled for the ball, apologised to both Van Dijk and his team-mates after the game.

Anthony Gordon was sent off for a challenge on Virgil van Dijk during Newcastle’s 3-2 home defeat by Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked if the former Everton man needed to better channel his commendable enthusiasm, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: “You don’t want to see players get sent off – we pride ourselves on our discipline and our emotional control in games.

“We want to keep 11 players on the pitch, so certainly from his last two red cards, I’m sure there will be some learnings for him to take away to think about if he’s in those situations again, how he would react.

“But I’ve got no problem with his discipline. I think the red card against Liverpool was more on his desire to try to win the ball back – I’d never stop that.

“But obviously now with VAR and everything, you’ve got to be really careful.”

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was able to play against Barcelona during his domestic suspension (Richard Sellers/PA

Gordon’s enforced absence could hardly have come at a worse time for Howe with Alexander Isak gone, Nick Woltemade still coming to terms with English football and fellow new arrival Yoane Wissa sidelined by injury and yet to kick a ball for the club.

He showed flashes of his best form in the 2-1 Champions League defeat by Barcelona last week and was a key figure in Wednesday night’s 4-1 Carabao Cup third round win over Bradford.

Gordon, Isak and Jacob Murphy formed an impressive front-line last season, but with Woltemade, Wissa and Anthony Elanga now added to the mix, new relationships will have to be forged.

New signing Nick Woltemade is still forging partnerships with his Newcastle team-mates (Richard Sellers/PA)

Howe said: “There’s work to do. Yes, certain players have really good relationships instantly, some take longer to work with.

“Certainly I think some of the best relationships we’ve had here in my time, I think of various players and partnerships, they didn’t just happen.

“They happened through work and repetition, so whether that’s the case with Nick and certain players, let’s wait and see.”