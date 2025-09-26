Women’s Rugby World Cup final: The players who will decide England v Canada

Many of the greatest players in the women’s game will be in action when England take on Canada in the Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final.

Here the PA news agency looks at five stars to watch at Allianz Stadium.

Hannah Botterman, England, prop

Hannah Botterman celebrates scoring a try against the United States (Mike Egerton/PA)





The 26-year-old was a colossus in the semi-final against France when she matched her powerful set-piece work with pleasing moments in attack and a destructive defensive shift that included three turnovers.

Megan Jones, England, outside centre

Megan Jones touches down against France (Ben Whitley/PA)





The Cardiff-born 28-year-old is the complete centre, providing a cutting edge with the ball in hand and ferocity in defence.

On form, Jones is England’s best player.

Ellie Kildunne, England, full-back

Ellie Kildunne breaks through the France defence (Ben Whitley/PA)





A deadly finisher who will provide the Red Roses’ greatest threat in attack.

Sophie de Goede, Canada, second row

Canada’s Sophie de Goede scores a conversion against New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)





The goalkicking second row is also on the world player of the year shortlist and the stats paint a formidable picture with the 26-year-old completing more carries, offloads, line-out takes and conversions than any other player in the tournament.

A formidable operator.

Justine Pelletier, Canada, scrum-half

Justine Pelletier (left) will be key for Canada (Andrew Matthews/PA)





The 29-year-old is the catalyst for her team’s high-tempo game, using her energy, awareness and threat around the breakdown to keep opponents guessing.

Canada have produced the highest ruck speed in the tournament and in Pelletier they have they a half-back dynamo who is able to take full advantage.