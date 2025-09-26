Scottie Scheffler’s miserable Ryder Cup foursomes record continues on day one

World number one Scottie Scheffler’s miserable record in Ryder Cup foursomes continued as he suffered another defeat on the opening morning at Bethpage Black.

Scheffler was part of the United States team that took a drubbing in the first session in New York, with Europe sweeping to a 3-1 lead.

The 29-year-old and his partner Russell Henley were favourites to get a point on the board for the US up against Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.

But they were given the run around by the European pair, who won 5 and 3 to get a third point on the board following wins for Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

It was an unhappy reunion with Aberg for Scheffler as the Swede, along with Viktor Hovland, handed down a record 9 and 7 defeat during Saturday’s foursomes in Rome two years ago, which left the American in tears.

While Scheffler is clearly the best individual player in the world, it appears foursomes are not his forte as in 26 holes he – with various partners – is 14 down.

He said: “I felt like Russ and I did some good things. We just didn’t hole enough putts early.

“We had some chances. I think the putts just didn’t fall. But overall, the guys we played, they played a really good round, and (we’ll) go back out this afternoon and see what we can do.”