Ryder Cup under way as opening foursomes start in raucous New York atmosphere

Jon Rahm got the 45th Ryder Cup got under way amid a raucous atmosphere in New York on Friday.

The Spaniard had the honour of hitting the opening tee shot at Bethpage Black as Europe began their defence of the trophy they won comprehensively in Rome two years ago.

Rahm was playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the first foursomes match against Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas of the United States.

Prior to play home captain Keegan Bradley whipped up the crowd and the noise increased when DeChambeau and Thomas, carrying a large US flag, were introduced to the 5,000-capacity grandstand at the first tee.

Rahm and Hatton were booed and it seemed nerves were evident as the Spaniard – addressing the ball amid the cacophony – hit a wayward shot as play began at 7.10am local time (12.10pm UK).

DeChambeau, treated to relative silence in comparison, followed by hitting a superb straight drive and the American pairing went on to win the opening hole.

Rahm got Europe’s challenge under way but lost the first hole (David Davies/PA)

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick made a strong start in match two against world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

They took the first hole after a superb approach from Yorkshireman Fitzpatrick but this was cancelled out as Scheffler holed a nerveless putt on the second.

Europe’s heavyweight ‘Fleetwood Mac’ pairing of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood were greeted by more booing from the crowd and some expletives were aimed in the direction of the Northern Irishman.

They shut out the din to win the first hole with a birdie three after a brilliant chip from the rough by Fleetwood.

The fourth match saw Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Security at the venue was tight ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit. Gates had opened at 5am to give fans ample time to get onto the course.

Trump, a keen golf fan, was expected to arrive at Bethpage prior to the start of the afternoon fourballs session.