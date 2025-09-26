Ruben Amorim: Manchester United want to win for Amad Diallo

Ruben Amorim wants to win for Amad Diallo this weekend after revealing the Manchester United winger will miss the trip to Brentford due to a family bereavement.

The Red Devils are looking to build on their chaotic 2-1 victory against Chelsea when they return to Premier League action in west London on Saturday lunchtime.

Diogo Dalot is available for the game but Noussair Mazraoui misses out with a knock and Casemiro is suspended, while Diallo is also absent due to personal reasons.

“Licha (Lisandro Martinez) is out, Casemiro is out because of the red card,” United boss Amorim said ahead of travelling to the capital.

“Amad is not here. Someone in his family passed away, so we are giving all the support to Amad. We understood that it was important for him to have his time and to return home.

“(Mazraoui) is not going to be (available) until we stop for the national team, so he’s out also. The rest are fit and ready to play.”

Diallo, who is understood to be staying in Manchester, suffered the family loss after being subjected to social media abuse after posing for a photo with divisive former United player Alejandro Garnacho following the Chelsea game.

“I say the same thing to my players – shut down social media,” Amorim said. “It’s like that nowadays. It’s a price you have to pay.

“But the important thing is that the club and his friends is real life for Amad. We are here for him.

Manchester United beat Chelsea in their last game (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s a tough moment and in this kind of moment it’s not important the next game. We can win without Amad and we want to win also for Amad.”

Saturday’s match will see Bryan Mbeumo return to Brentford for the first time since his £71million switch to Old Trafford.

“It’s really important for everything he has been doing,” Amorim said. “The light that he brings to the dressing room. He is not the guy that talks more, but you can always feel he is there to help us.

“He runs a lot, he presses a lot, he is a different threat compared to last season. He can take set pieces, so I’m more than happy with Bryan.”

Mbeumo could start with Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha for the first time on Saturday, when United are seeking to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since May 2024.

Amorim says it is “really important” to finally do that for the first time since he took charge but he knows it is just a baby step for a group whose performances are unpredictable.

Ruben Amorim is hoping his side can make it back-to-back victories (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think we have (played well) this year,” the United boss said. “But it’s normal the fans don’t know what is going to happen the next game (given what we have produced).

“To be completely honest, I have an idea but I don’t know how it’s going to be and I’m the manager of the team.

“I think the best way of dealing with that is that every game is the last one. It’s just not thinking about (winning) two games.

“OK, it’s not too many games for Manchester United. Yes, it’s a big deal for Manchester United, so the game is going to be the most important game for a long time in Manchester United.

“So, I understand the feeling of the fans, so let’s start changing that feeling and to present ourselves with that urgency that we need to do on the pitch.”