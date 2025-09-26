Rory McIlroy challenges Europe to make history with away Ryder Cup victory

Rory McIlroy has challenged Europe to make history as Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau look set to ensure the Ryder Cup gets off to a fiery start.

United States President Trump is due to visit Bethpage Black on Friday as the 45th clash between his country and Europe begins in a raucous, partisan American atmosphere.

The temperature is only set to rise as home favourite DeChambeau, who whipped up the crowd during final practice on Thursday, heads out in the opening foursomes match alongside Justin Thomas.

DeChambeau fired up the crowd at the Ryder Cup (David Davies/PA)

To tackle them, Europe will send out their own feisty duo in Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who combined for two foursomes wins in the emphatic victory in Rome two years ago.

McIlroy will enter the fray in the third match as part of another heavyweight pairing with Tommy Fleetwood. They face Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

McIlroy said: “Since 2012, you look at the results of the Ryder Cup – the home team has won every time.

“Whatever team is the one to break that duck is going to go down as one of the best teams in Ryder Cup history.

“We are playing for history. We want to try to leave a legacy. We have a wonderful opportunity this week but we also understand it’s going to be very difficult.”

The day’s second match will see Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick tackle world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

(PA Graphics)

The morning line-up will be completed by Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland playing Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

“We wanted to send out a fiery group to lead us out with these fans,” said US captain Keegan Bradley, who fired up the home fans himself by carrying a huge American flag down the 18th fairway on Thursday.

“Bryson just relishes these opportunities. He wants them and, let’s not forget, Justin is the heartbeat of our team.

“They are to go out and be a really tough team to beat.”

Due to increased security measures for the presidential visit, fans are being urged to arrive early for the match which begins at 7.10am local time (12.10pm UK).

Trump, a keen golf fan, is not expected at the start but will arrive sometime during the morning’s play ahead of the afternoon fourballs session.