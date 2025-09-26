Megan Jones adapts grief of losing parents into purpose in bid to land World Cup

England centre Megan Jones has adapted grief into purpose after channelling the pain of losing both parents into a rugby career that is close to delivering the ultimate prize.

Jones stands on the brink of individual and team glory with the world player of the year nominee part of the Red Roses team that will meet Canada in the World Cup final at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

All that has been missing from a week that promises so much is the ability to share it with her parents, both of whom died last year.

Her father Simon passed away from lung cancer in August and then four months later she was mourning the loss of her mum Paula following a long battle with alcoholism and addiction.





“It’s been a huge fuel for me. Of course it’s difficult, but I’ve always hated being the victim. I was never brought up that way. My mum and dad would hate that,” the England vice-captain said.

“I’d never sit there asking for pity or sympathy and actually struggle to give sympathy at times because that’s the way my mindset is.

“So I never want people to feel sorry for me, but the bit I want to get over is that through difficult times, through adversity, you can still fulfil your dreams and your purpose and you can actually use that to drive you in such a good way.

“And I’m not saying there’s never bad days, of course there’s loads of bad days, but there’s always good within a bad day.

“Perspective is so beautiful and it’s everything my mum and dad taught me. Input via output, work hard and always know that you’ll never feel sad 24-7.

“Good days are always ahead. There are always silver linings, we’ve just got to look quite deeply sometimes.

“My message is so simple – it’s just trust who you are. Wear your heart on your sleeve and don’t be afraid of that because I think that’s where true beauty is shown.”

Cardiff-born Jones, who qualifies for England through her mum, is unburdened by the baggage of the last World Cup, which was lost 34-31 to New Zealand and is the team’s solitary blemish in 63 matches.

The 28-year-old has described her absence from a result that has stalked the Red Roses ever since as her “superpower” after missing out on selection for the tournament despite starting the 2017 final, a game that also ended in defeat to New Zealand.

“I didn’t enjoy 2017 as much as I could have done. I was 20, I was young, I was literally going ‘what’s the next thing, what’s the next thing?’ I was chasing, as you do as an aspiring player,” she said.

“Now, because of everything that’s happened as well, I’ve been so present in this time and wanting to share it with my loved ones.

“Being able to see Celia, my partner and one of my biggest supporters, being at home makes that easier as well. I’m not taking it for granted, which I might have done in 2017.”