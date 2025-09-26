Man City boss Pep Guardiola: Kyle Walker is one of the greatest full-backs ever

Pep Guardiola has called Kyle Walker “one of the greatest full-backs ever” as he prepares to welcome the Burnley defender back to Manchester City on Saturday.

Walker won six Premier League titles and the Champions League among 15 major honours during an eight-year spell with City.

The 35-year-old will be back at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon with Scott Parker’s side and Guardiola is expecting another emotional welcome from City supporters a little over a week after Kevin De Bruyne returned with Napoli.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to Manchester City with new club Napoli earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m pretty sure everybody is happy to see him back in a place where he has been an unbelievable figure for us,” Guardiola said.

“He has been the right-back that defined our time here for the last (eight) years. I’m pretty sure he will get the gratitude from our fans because absolutely he deserves it…

“(He is) one of the greatest in terms of consistency and no injuries and playing every single game, an incredible figure in the locker room.

“In (eight) years, six Premier Leagues, a Champions League, (many) titles, always being there in good moments and bad moments.”

And when asked if Walker, capped 96 times by England, deserved to be compared with the very best full-backs to have played the game, Guardiola added: “Absolutely, one of the greatest full-backs ever.”

Kyle Walker, right, after Manchester City’s Champions League success (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You have to control that side with wingers, I slept like a baby before games with Kyle there,” he added. “He can handle top, top-class wingers in the world.

“We always tried to help him with the ball to read a situation and he was a better player than maybe he thought. My target from day one was, ‘You are good, Kyle, with your long balls and the quality of your pass and everything’. He was an incredible right-back.”

Walker began last season as City captain, but amid both an individual and collective loss of form he asked to leave the club in January, making 16 appearances on loan for AC Milan.

“The last season was tough for everyone, for all of us,” Guardiola said. “I don’t judge one behaviour over a short period of time. He was unbelievable.”

Meanwhile winger Savinho is close to signing a new contract with City, expected to run until 2031, just weeks after being strongly linked with a move to Tottenham during the transfer window.

Pep Guardiola, right, has backed Savinho, left, to thrive at Manchester City (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 21-year-old got his first goal of the season in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield, and Guardiola has said there is much more to come from the Brazil international.

“Always for the people up front it is about numbers, goals and assists,” he said. “Savinho created a lot last season but in the final third, the final moment he was a little bit too hectic.

“But the moment he learns that, because he is so young, the more he improves, he’ll be a top-class player because he can play on both sides, he’s got the speed and the work ethic.

“Savio will make this step, naturally it will come and he will be a top player for Man City.”