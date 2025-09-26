Liverpool’s Giovanni Leoni facing year out with torn anterior cruciate ligament

Giovanni Leoni is facing a year on the sidelines after Liverpool boss Arne Slot announced the teenage defender has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 18-year-old, a £26million summer signing from Parma, made his Reds debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Southampton but suffered the knee injury in a tackle late on in the 2-1 win.

Leoni has pledged to return as soon as possible but Slot issued a grim prognosis ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, where Alexander Isak is poised for his first Premier League start for the Merseysiders.

Leoni’s setback – which leaves Liverpool with just three fit centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate – means he has been replaced in their Champions League squad by Federico Chiesa.

Slot said: “He is not in a good place because he tore his ACL so he will be out for around a year.

“Being so young, coming to a new country, playing so well in your first game, it is very hard to take a positive.

“There is no positive side but he is still so young, has so many years to go after he recovers from a terrible injury like that.”