Jon Rahm hits first tee shot as Ryder Cup gets under way

Europe’s Jon Rahm got the 45th Ryder Cup under way in a frenzied atmosphere on the first tee at Bethpage Black on Friday.

On a day when United States President Donald Trump was due to visit, Europe were hoping to make a strong start in their defence of the trophy.

Rahm was playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton in the opening foursomes match against Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas of the US.

The hosts were backed by the majority in a lively crowd but it was Rahm who had the honour of playing the first shot at 7.10am local time (12.10pm UK).

The Spaniard played a nervy opener before DeChambeau then launched the hosts’ challenge with a superb straight drive and then made a birdie putt to win the hole.

Prior to the start, DeChambeau and Thomas, carrying a US flag, had entered the arena to a huge roar from the crowd gathered in the 5,000-capacity grandstand at the first tee.

US captain Keegan Bradley had earlier been encouraging fans to raise the volume.

Jon Rahm got the Ryder Cup under way (David Davies/PA)

There was also an early taste of the potential hostility to come as European linchpin Rory McIlroy was booed when shown practising on the large screen.

The opening match was due to be followed by three more in the morning session.

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick were playing world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley in match two.

Europe’s ‘Fleetwod Mac’ heavyweight pairing of world number two McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, who won both their foursomes outings in 2023, were then taking on Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland completed the morning proceedings against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Security was strict with President Donald Trump due to visit later in the day (David Davies/PA)

Trump, whose visit prompted a huge increase in security measures, was expected to arrive at Bethpage prior to the start of the afternoon fourballs session.

Gates had opened at 5am to allow the crowd ample time to get into the course and many headed straight to the first tee.