Europe on course to take lead into second day of Ryder Cup after superb start

Europe were on course to take a lead into the second day of the Ryder Cup after making a superb start at Bethpage Black on Friday.

Luke Donald’s defending champions powered to a 3-1 win in the opening foursomes session before taking control of two afternoon fourballs matches as United States President Donald Trump watched on.

Their clinical performance in the morning certainly quietened the home fans after much had been made of the hostile reception the New York crowd had in store for the visiting side.

McIlroy was at the heart of Europe’s bright start (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton led the way as they came from behind to beat Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in the first foursomes match 4&3.

The heavyweight ‘Fleetwood Mac’ pairing of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood then saw off Collin Morikawa and Harris English in convincing fashion 5&4.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg were similarly impressive as they claimed a shock 5&4 win over world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

The only blot on the European scorecard in the first session was the two down defeat suffered by Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland in the fourth match.

The crowd rediscovered its voice between sessions as President Trump arrived and greeted spectators on the first tee before meeting some of the players.

There was a lively atmosphere at the first tee (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scheffler and JJ Spaun responded to take the opening hole in the first fourballs match but Rahm and Sepp Straka hit back and led by three after 11 holes.

McIlroy struggled for consistency but back-to-back birdies from the Northern Irishman helped him and Shane Lowry into a two-up lead over Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay after nine holes.

The US remained in the contest, however, with Justin Thomas and Cameron Young three up against Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard, while Ben Griffin and DeChambeau were level against Fleetwood and Justin Rose.