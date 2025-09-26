Can England live up to World Cup favourites tag? – Talking Points

England and Canada contest the World Cup final at Allianz Stadium on Saturday with John Mitchell’s Red Roses odds-on to be crowned champions for the third time.

Here the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the match.

Defining moment

For three years England have waited for the chance to erase the memory of their 34-31 defeat by New Zealand in the final of the delayed 2021 World Cup. That bitter night in Auckland is their solitary defeat in 63 matches and they have amassed 32 successive Test wins since. The Red Roses dominate the current women’s game, assisted by unrivalled levels of funding, yet in six consecutive finals they have triumphed just once, also against Canada in 2014. It is a record that must be addressed.

Mitchell’s time to shine

John Mitchell was recruited with the aim of winning the World Cup for England (Joe Giddens/PA)

To help England get over the line, respected veteran coach John Mitchell was recruited. Mitchell was All Blacks boss when they reached the 2003 World Cup semi-finals and served as an assistant to Eddie Jones at Japan 2019 when England advanced to the final – just two elements of a coaching career spanning almost three decades. Ensuring England hold their nerve is now the 61-year-old Kiwi’s main task and apart from telling his stars to savour the moment, he has demanded completed focus on the gameplan.

Natasha Hunt v Justine Pelletier

Natasha Hunt has a key role to play for England against Canada (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A duel to savour as two livewire scrum-halves go head to head. Both have provided more try assists at this World Cup than any other player with five and share similar styles, showing high energy, lively communication, the instinct to snipe and the ability to put team-mates into gaps. Pelletier has been a star of the tournament and will give Hunt her toughest test yet.

Power game

Ellie Kildunne may be the ace up England’s sleeve thanks to her electric running from full-back, but it is the pack that provides their greatest weapon. From the set-piece that includes a maul that is unstoppable on its day to the type of backs-to-the-wall defending needed to face down France in the semi-finals, they are an impressive unit that should provide a crucial edge against Canada.

A force to be reckoned with

By their own admission the Red Roses have been effective, not perfect, so far in the World Cup and on Saturday they are coming up against the form team of the tournament. Canada have been hugely impressive, making waves with a high-tempo game that culminated in their stunning victory over New Zealand in the semi-finals. Inspired by Sophie de Goede, their goalkicking second-row who has an extraordinary work rate, they are formidable opponents.