Arizona Cardinals lose to late field goal again as Jason Myers gives Seattle win

The Arizona Cardinals were beaten by a last-ditch field goal for the second time in five days as they went down 23-20 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Having lost 16-15 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, when Eddy Pineiro made a 35-yard kick with the final play, it was a case of deja vu for the Cardinals as Jason Myers’ 52-yard effort wobbled over.

That came after the Cardinals looked to have pulled off an impressive comeback in the final quarter.

AJ Barner and Zach Charbonnet touchdowns in the first half had put the Seahawks in command – Sam Darnold throwing for 242 yards including Barner’s touchdown – and Myers made field goals at the start of the third and fourth quarters to open a 14-point lead.

But Arizona fought back from 20-6 down as quarterback Kyler Murray came to life late in the contest.

Murray threw a 16-yard pass for Marvin Harrison Jr and then found Emari Demercado from seven yards in the final minute to tie the game, only to see Myers put an earlier missed effort from 53 yards behind him and snatch victory for Seattle.