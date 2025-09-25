Ryder Cup set for fiery start as Europe open with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

The Ryder Cup is set to get off to a fiery start as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton come up against Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas on Friday.

Rahm and Hatton combined for two foursomes wins in Europe’s victory in Rome two years ago and will reprise their partnership on the opening morning in what is expected to be a hostile environment at Bethpage Black.

The pair are known for their passion on the course and they will face another renowned for his aggression in DeChambeau, who is expected to be one of the United States’ key players in New York.

Bryson DeChambeau is also playing in a fiery opening group (David Davies/PA)

European captain Luke Donald will bolster the visitors’ effort by sending out another experienced duo in world number two Rory McIlroy and Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood in the first session.

McIlroy and Fleetwood, who also enjoyed two foursomes wins together in 2023, will face Collin Morikawa and Harris English in match three.

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick will play world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley in the second match, with the morning line-up completed by Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

“We feel like this is our strongest to go against them,” said Donald. “We want to get off to a good start like we did in Rome, but we also understand the challenge ahead of us.

“I like Jon as a leader going off first with Tyrrell. It’s a strong start for us and we’ll need it.”

With US President Donald Trump due to attend later in the day, it seems the Americans are planning to meet the challenge head on.

Ryder Cup first session pairings (PA Graphics)

Home skipper Keegan Bradley said: “We wanted to send out a fiery group to lead us out with these fans.

“Bryson just relishes these opportunities. He wants them and, let’s not forget, Justin is the heartbeat of our team.

“They are to go out and be a really tough team to beat.”

Thomas said DeChambeau, who led the crowd in chants of ‘USA’ during practice, was the perfect player to send out first.

Thomas said: “I’m stoked to be playing with Bryson. I think trying to set the tone in that first match is always important.

“I think all of us were in agreement that Bryson needed to be in that first match.”

European captain Luke Donald is convinced his players are ready for the start of the contest (David Davies/PA)

Bradley went on to challenge DeChambeau to drive the green from the first tee.

He said: “Let him get up there. We want him to do what he does and he got up there today and hammered one right in the front of the green.”

Donald expects drama in all the matches but is convinced his players are ready.

He said: “I think they are all going to be pretty feisty. The build-up of any Ryder Cup is pretty intense and tomorrow will be a different level.

“Always the first tee, it’s pure energy, pure passion, but I think my guys are ready for it.”