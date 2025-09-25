Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton first up for Europe at Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton will launch Europe’s defence of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Friday.

The pair will face Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in the opening foursomes match when the contest gets under way at 12.10pm BST.

Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick will then team up to face world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley before Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood take on Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

The line-up for the first session will be completed as Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

45th Ryder Cup Day one Foursomes. See story GOLF Ryder Pairings. Infographic PA Graphics. An editable version of this graphic is available if required. Please contact graphics@pamediagroup.com.

With play expected to begin in front of a raucous and partisan home crowd in New York, Europe captain Luke Donald has opted for experience with his opening pairing.

Rahm and Hatton, who are good friends and both play on the LIV Golf tour, formed a strong foursomes partnership in Rome two years ago, winning both of their matches.

World number two McIlroy and Tour Championship winner Fleetwood were also victorious in two foursomes outings together two years ago.

Veteran Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and rookie Rasmus Hojgaard are the European players not involved on the first morning.