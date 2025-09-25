Joe Root hopes a European Ryder Cup success can provide Ashes inspiration

Joe Root is hoping to take inspiration from this weekend’s Ryder Cup, with both Team Europe and England’s Ashes squad looking to “rewrite history” behind enemy lines.

Root will be tuning in to see if the continent’s top golfers can tame home advantage in New York to claim a famous win, before heading to Australia with exactly the same mission.

England’s last win Down Under came in 2010-11 and Europe’s most recent success in the United States followed at Medinah in 2012, shortly before Root won the first of his 158 Test caps.

Both groups will need to conquer hostile home support to achieve their ambitions, but Root is relishing his part in the battle ahead.

“There’s a lot of crossover, 100 per cent. I think it’s a great responsibility to be given and a great opportunity for us to rewrite history, like they (Team Europe) say, and do something really special,” he said.

“It’s similar in cricket, when you go to Australia for an Ashes series or when they come to England, you want that build-up, you want people to be interested and to drag people who wouldn’t normally be at a Test match to be glued to it.

“In the ground, on the TV or the radio, whatever it is, you want that enjoyment factor from sport. I think that makes it the spectacle it is.”

Speaking at at Chance to Shine’s RBC skills day in Leeds, where he was sharing leadership and cricket advice with a group of secondary school girls, Root added: “I don’t think it’s a bad thing for Australia to be favourites in their own conditions.

The former England captain was in Leeds to share leadership skills with local schoolgirls in Leeds (Chance to Shine/RBC)

“That doesn’t mean I’m not confident, it doesn’t mean I don’t think we’ve got what it takes to win, because I definitely do.

“I’m really excited to see us go out there and challenge them on all fronts. Hopefully we’re able to put them under pressure from ball one.”

Root was unable to bring the Ashes home in two attempts as captain, in 2017-18 and 2021-22, but has fully embraced the role of senior pro under Ben Stokes and his experience remains central to England’s plans this winter.

He said: “It’s about understanding yourself and what I bring to the team to empower myself, how can I add to the players around me?

“Leadership isn’t just for the cricket field – it carries into every part of life. Whether it’s in business or your career, being exposed to leadership at a young age can really set you up for success down the line.”

:: Joe Root was speaking as a brand ambassador for RBC Wealth Management, who are the Community Leadership Partner of children’s cricket charity Chance to Shine.