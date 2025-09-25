Haseeb Hameed century leads Nottinghamshire to County Championship title

Nottinghamshire captain Haseeb Hameed led from the front with a century against Warwickshire as they secured the two bonus points they needed to be crowned county champions for the first time in 15 years.

Hameed scored 122 at the top of the order, setting up the hosts to comfortably go past the 300 they needed to get the points to win a seventh title by moving out of the reach of defending champions Surrey.

Joe Clarke (52) and Kyle Verreynne maintained the momentum, with the latter bringing up his half-century with a cover drive for four before pulling his next scoring shot for six to get them over the line in style.

Verreynne was eventually out for 83 and Liam Patterson-White 70 as Notts posted 374 before reducing their opponents to seven for three for a lead of 109.

“Anyone who comes ahead of Surrey has played some pretty good cricket because they are really good and it’s a great tribute to our players,” Mick Newell, Nottinghamshire’s director of cricket, told BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

With the title decided, attention turns to the relegation race.

Second-bottom Durham appear to be up against it as Yorkshire closed to within 32 runs of their first-innings total by reaching 314 for five thanks to Mayank Agarwal’s 175.

Earlier, Jack White finished with five for 69 in dismissing the visitors for 346, with last man out Ben Raine making 101.

Hampshire, who started the final round just two points ahead of Durham, look well poised, having reduced Surrey to 225 for six in their second innings, a lead of 124.

Kyle Abbott claimed four for 51 to turn the match back in the hosts’ favour after they were able to add only 95 to their overnight 154 for three.

Openers Dean Elgar (111no) and Paul Walter (158) helped Essex significantly reduce their deficit against Somerset to 138 runs by stumps on the second day.

Lewis Goldsworthy was last man out after completing his century as the visitors posted 433, but a first-wicket stand of 277 brought the home side back into the game and they closed on 295 for two.

Sussex, who were technically in the relegation mix, got the six points they needed for safety after posting 350 – with centuries from James Coles and John Simpson – in response to Worcestershire’s first-innings 123.

The already-relegated home side were 270 for six in their second innings at the close.

Ian Holland and Chris Wright claimed three wickets apiece as Leicestershire bowled out Northamptonshire for 189, allowing the Division Two champions to extend their advantage to 326 runs early in their second innings.

Captain Wayne Madsen fell two short of a double century as Derbyshire declared on 698 for six, with Kent making 117 for two in reply.

Middlesex skipper Leus du Plooy made an unbeaten 263 before declaring on 634 for nine, with Gloucestershire’s reply reaching 146 for three.

Glamorgan trail Lancashire by 68 runs in their second innings after being reduced to 41 for two in reply to the visitors’ 374.