Yorkshire remember Dickie Bird ahead of County Championship match at Headingley

Yorkshire have paid tribute to Dickie Bird ahead of their Rothesay County Championship match against Durham at Headingley.

The club announced the death of the 92-year-old former Test umpire on Tuesday.

Barnsley-born Bird began his playing career at Yorkshire in 1956 and later represented Leicestershire.

But it was as an umpire that he emerged as one of the sport’s most recognisable figures and colourful characters, officiating in 66 Test matches and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

Bird had been Yorkshire president since 2014 and there was a minute’s applause at Headingley before their final game of the season got under way in tribute to him.

His seat just outside the Hawke Suite in the main pavilion was adorned in an umpire’s coat, a flat cap and a Yorkshire rose.

Players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

The official club blog said: “Yorkshire Cricket and the cricketing world in general are in mourning following the passing of legendary umpire Dickie Bird.

“Every single one of the Yorkshire players who take the field today will have a Dickie tale to tell.

“He was that kind of gent. A real people person.

“Fingers crossed, he’s looking down with a broad smile on his face come Saturday evening.”