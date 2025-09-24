Wayne Rooney: I would be dead had Coleen not helped me with alcohol problem

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes he would be dead were it not for his wife Coleen helping him manage problems with alcohol.

The 39-year-old, United’s record goalscorer, says he was “struggling massively” with his drinking during his playing career and admits he would often do it for two straight days.

“I honestly believe if she weren’t there I’d be dead,” he told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

Wayne Rooney said he would be dead were it not for wife Coleen (James Manning/PA)

“I’ve made mistakes in the past which are well documented and whatever but I’m a little bit different at times and she keeps me on that path and she’s done it for 20-odd years.

“I wanted to go out and enjoy my time with my friends and have a night out. It got to a point where I went too far – that was a moment in my life where I was struggling massively with alcohol.

“I didn’t think I could turn to anyone. I didn’t really want to because I didn’t want to put that burden on anyone.

“I just drank for two days straight. Come training and at the weekend I’d score two goals and then I’d go back and go and drink for two days straight again.

“She’s helped me control that massively. She’s managed me because I needed managing.”

Rooney told his former team-mate he would arrive for United training after a boozy session and use eye drops, chewing gum and aftershave in an attempt to disguise the state he was in.

