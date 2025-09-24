Tommy Fleetwood wary of wounded Americans as Europe bid to defend Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood is wary of the wounded Americans as Europe bid to defend the Ryder Cup they won emphatically two years ago.

Europe thrashed the United States 16.5-11.5 in Rome in 2023 to bounce back from their own heavy loss in the previous encounter.

Fleetwood was motivated by a desire to atone for Europe’s record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021 and he expects the US attitude to be similar now the boot is on the other foot at Bethpage Black this week.

“I think all of us that were on that team didn’t feel like we did ourselves justice in the way that we played and never really gave ourselves a chance. We were behind from the get-go.

“I think when you’ve lost one, yes, of course you have a chip on your shoulder. You have that feeling of hurt.

“I think one of the most motivating things you can have is watching the other team celebrate when you’ve lost.

“It came to Rome and I guess it was a very new look of a team -, and a home crowd, home advantage, and we took that.

The Englishman, playing in his fourth Ryder Cup, said: “At Whistling Straits, there’s no other way of putting it, we took a hammering.

“Winning that one was really, really satisfying and of course the American team will have similar sorts of feelings.

“They’ll have been hurt from last time and they’ll come here and want to win and be at home and win in front of their home crowd – and that’s just as it should be.”

Fleetwood played a starring role on his Ryder Cup debut as Europe won in Paris in 2018 and was again outstanding in Rome, where he effectively played the match-winning shot.

The 34-year-old Merseysider is now one of the senior members of the side and boasts great form having won the big-money Tour Championship as he celebrated his first PGA Tour title last month.

Yet in terms of the team, he still considers himself some way below Rory McIlroy – twice a foursomes partner in Rome – in the pecking in order.

Fleetwood said: “Whoever gets to play with Rory this week – what a privilege. What an amazing thing to be able to do, to stand next to him on the golf course and play alongside him.

Fleetwood would love the chance to play alongside McIlroy again (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“He’s one of, if not the, greatest players of our generation.

“I like the energy he has, that he brings to your team, that he brings to the Ryder Cup. I think it’s amazing.

“If I’m one of them that gets a chance to play with him, I would love that opportunity and whatever energy he decides to bring, I’ll be there to support him and be a good partner for him.”