Nottinghamshire move to brink of County Championship title

Nottinghamshire are on the brink of a seventh County Championship title after they moved to within two points of glory on day one of their concluding fixture against Warwickshire.

After bowling Warwickshire all out for 258 – the visitors losing their last five wickets for just 14 runs – Nottinghamshire will take their first championship in 15 years if they reach 300 with the bat on Thursday.

Dan Mousley top-scored with 74 runs for Warwickshire while Brett Hutton led the way for the champions-elect with four wickets.

Surrey’s title-winning hopes are all-but over after they were skittled out for 147 by Hampshire.

The defending champions headed into the final round 14 points adrift of Nottinghamshire but Kyle Abbott, James Fuller and Washington Sundar took three wickets apiece in a commanding bowling display from the hosts.

Hampshire then recorded 154 for three to lead by seven runs in a boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation.

England bowler Ollie Robinson put Sussex in command of their match against Worcestershire after he took six wickets as the home side were dismissed for just 123.

Jaydev Unadkat also contributed with four for 43 before James Coles top-scored with 102 as Surrey finished on 228 for five to lead by 105 runs.

David Bedingham scored 93 before Ben Raine finished on 87 not out as Durham scored 322 for seven in their relegation clash with Yorkshire at Headingley.

It marked a strong fightback after Durham were left on seven for two when Alex Lees (three) and Emilio Gay (four) were removed inside the first five overs.

Josh Thomas and James Rew inspired Somerset to a commanding start in their clash against Essex at Chelmsford.

Essex’s Division One future is still yet to be confirmed but they ended the opening day off the pace after the visiting side scored 339 for six.

Thomas (86 off 127 balls) and Rew (74 off 115 deliveries) laid the foundations with Lewis Goldsworthy also securing a half-century (61 not out) on an impressive first day for Somerset.

In Division Two, Stephen Eskinazi delivered an unbeaten 150 in a Leicestershire comeback against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

George Scrimshaw struck twice prior to lunch to reduce the hosts to 110 for four before Eskinazi powered his way to his highest Championship score in eight years as Leicestershire ended the day on 392 for seven.

Wayne Madsen and Luis Reece put Derbyshire in control against Kent at Canterbury after both batters recorded centuries. Madsen finished on 147 not out, while Reece ended with an unbeaten 123 as the visitors reached 389 for two.

Tom Bailey starred with the ball for Lancashire as his five-wicket haul helped bowl Glamorgan out for 265 in Cardiff.

Glamorgan have already won promotion but they played second fiddle to their opponents on day one, with Timm van der Gugten (53) the only batter to record a half-century.

Keaton Jennings (39 not out) and Luke Wells (19 not out) ensured Lancashire ended the day on 55 without the loss of a wicket to consolidate their strong start.

Leus du Plooy’s brilliant 24th first-class hundred put Middlesex in the driving seat against Gloucestershire at Lord’s.

Du Plooy remained unbeaten on 171 as Middlesex scored 394 for five on an impressive opening day for the hosts.