Newcastle hit four past Bradford as holders ease into fourth round

Joelinton and Will Osula both helped themselves to doubles as Newcastle launched their Carabao Cup defence with a routine 4-1 victory over League One leaders Bradford.

The Brazil international struck in both halves with Osula finding the back of the net in between and then again at the death as the holders cruised into the fourth round at St James’ Park despite substitute Andy Cook’s late consolation goal.

It was a night on which Premier League class told, with the Magpies dominating throughout and, but for the efforts of City keeper Sam Walker, the margin of victory could have been significantly greater.

Eddie Howe made seven changes to the side which drew 0-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday but still fielded a strong team, with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Gordon all in the starting line-up.

Opposite number Graham Alexander made five changes and one of his newcomers was swiftly into the action as Brad Halliday forced an early, if regulation, save from Aaron Ramsdale.

Bradford started confidently and, after Sven Botman had been dispossessed as he tried to get to Lewis Miley’s ill-judged pass, Ramsdale had to dive to his right to turn away Bobby Pointon’s deflected 14th-minute effort.

But it was the home side who went ahead three minutes later when Elanga, Miley and Guimaraes combined to feed Gordon, whose blocked shot fell nicely for Joelinton to take a touch and slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Newcastle doubled their lead within two minutes, Guimaraes picking out Osula’s run between defenders Matthew Pennington and Ciaran Kelly and looking on as the Denmark Under-21 international fired confidently past keeper Walker.

The Bradford keeper twice denied Osula a second either side of palming away Gordon’s 31st-minute strike, with the Magpies looking to kill off the game before the break and he was happy to see Guimaraes’ drive from Lewis Hall’s tapped free-kick sail over.

Joelinton headed over after Elanga and Guimaraes worked a short corner move and Walker kept out Gordon’s snapshot as the Magpies picked up where they had left off after the restart, although Ramsdale was happy to see Stephen Humphrys plant a 53rd-minute header from Pointon’s cross straight into his hands.

Guimaraes was unfortunate not to reap the rewards of a flowing move in which he was twice involved when his cheeky flick from Hall’s cross came back off the angle of bar and post, and Walker blocked Elanga’s shot from close range after he had been played in by Gordon.

Joelinton, Gordon and Osula all passed up good opportunities to make it 3-0 but Joelinton was more clinical with 15 minutes remaining when he ran on to Guimaraes’ beautifully-timed pass to finish.

Lifelong Newcastle fan Cook left his mark on the game when he rattled home a 79th-minute piledriver off the underside of the bar, but there was still time for Osula to double his tally from substitute Harvey Barnes’ 87th-minute cross.