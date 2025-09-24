Justin Rose open to Donald Trump presenting trophy if Europe retain Ryder Cup

Justin Rose says he would be happy for Donald Trump to present Europe with the Ryder Cup on Sunday evening.

The golf-loving president is attending the opening day of action at Bethpage Black on Friday afternoon as the United States try to regain the trophy they lost in Rome two years ago.

While Trump is not currently due to be in attendance on Sunday night, he is not one to shirk the limelight and presented Chelsea with the Club World Cup in July and also attended the Super Bowl and the men’s US Open tennis final.

Rose said it would be a “great opportunity” if he did make an unscheduled visit to the trophy ceremony on Sunday.

“100 per cent, yeah, I would love the chance to have that opportunity,” he said.

Donald Trump is a big golf fan (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Listen, I’m not sure he’s going to want to be on the stage congratulating the team that wins in his backyard.

“But of course, he’s the president, ultimate respect, and that would be a great opportunity.”

Trump is due to be on the first tee for the afternoon fourballs and his presence is sure to cause a frenzy.

But Rose does not think it will provide too much of a distraction.

“Obviously he’s going to bring certainly a lot of attention and patriotism to the event,” he said.

“By all accounts, I don’t think he’s going to necessarily be on the tee box with us or roaming the course.

“So from that point of view, I think there will just be a lot of noise around it, but I’m not sure there will be the continued distraction of it.

“But again, I could be wrong, just based upon what I’ve heard, how they’re going to handle his movements around the property.

“It’s great for golf that he’s engaged in the game and obviously he brings a lot of eyeballs with him.

“Fan-wise, I’m sure Friday afternoon will be certainly very intense and entertaining.”

Security will be tight at Bethpage Black when the president arrives (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ryder Cup organisers have told fans to arrive early on Friday amid extra security measures.

Trump was originally due to be in attendance for the first tee shot at 7.10am but his arrival has been pushed back to avoid the delays which affected the start of the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner earlier this month.

Thousands of fans missed the beginning of the match amid huge queues to get in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Spectators have been advised to arrive early and told that items such as portable folding chairs, umbrellas and metal insulated drink holders are prohibited.