Joao Palhinha’s defensive display praised by Tottenham boss Thomas Frank

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank hailed Joao Palhinha’s role as emergency centre-half and opening goalscorer in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Doncaster.

Palhinha’s improvised strike, a Jay McGrath own goal and Brennan Johnson’s stoppage-time breakaway comfortably disposed of League One Rovers.

On-loan Portuguese midfielder Palhinha stepped into an injury-hit back-line while Archie Gray, often forced to play auxiliary centre-back under previous boss Ange Postecoglou, took his preferred midfield role.

“Joao’s been very good for us since he joined,” said Frank. “He slotted into that centre-back role, played very well and scored a goal. I’m very pleased.

“Archie can play centre-back and right-back but I see him as a midfielder and I like to see him there.”

Spurs would have scored more but for two remarkable air shots from Mathys Tel from only six yards out.

Tel has yet to find the net since making a permanent switch to north London this summer but Frank said: “I don’t think he’s having a bad run.

“I think it was a step up in terms of performance. He got into good situations.”

Mathys Tel spurned a number of chances (John Walton/PA)

Spurs went ahead in the 14th minute after Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor missed his punch at a corner.

Sean Grehan headed the loose ball off the line but only as far as Palhinha, who hooked an overhead kick back over the defender and into an empty net.

Spurs doubled their lead three minutes later when Wilson Odobert raided down the left and sent in another low cross.

Doncaster defender McGrath was unable to sort his feet out in time and succeeded only in bundling the ball into his own net.

Rovers almost pulled one back before the break when Owen Bailey’s Paolo Di Canio-style volley was tipped onto a post by Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky.

Archie Gray played in his preferred midfield role (Bradley Collyer/PA)

That was the only moment of mild peril Spurs faced, however, and Frank was able to shuffle his pack by sending on Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison for the final 30 minutes as well as handing a late debut to 16-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett.

Johnson wrapped things up in stoppage time after being sent racing through on goal by Bergvall.

Rovers boss Grant McCann said: “I was disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“I don’t think we made it hard for them to score against us but in between that, especially in the second half, it was an excellent performance.”