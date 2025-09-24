Igor Jesus scores twice but Nottingham Forest have to settle for Real Betis draw

Nottingham Forest’s first European match in nearly 30 years ended in a 2-2 draw as Manchester United flop Antony’s late strike extended boss Ange Postecoglou’s wait for his maiden victory in charge.

The two-time European Cup winners are back in continental competition for the first time since the 1995/96 season and kicked off the league phase with their toughest-looking assignment.

Forest showed spirit and skill in Seville, where Igor Jesus’ brace put them on course for a memorable victory as the visitors reacted impressively to Cedric Bakambu’s 15th-minute opener.

The Brazil striker turned in Morgan Gibbs-White’s low ball in the 18th minute and sparked further bedlam in the away end five minutes later when heading home a Douglas Luiz corner.

Forest should have gone further ahead before the break and then held firm amid building Betis pressure until five minutes from time, when Antony followed up his earlier assist by levelling for last season’s Conference League runners-up.

It was a late gut punch that denied Postecoglou a first victory since succeeding popular Nuno Espirito Santo, but the Australian will take heart from the opening game of a competition he won with Tottenham 18 weeks ago.

The Forest boss made three changes for the Europa League opener and saw his nervy-looking side make some sloppy early decisions, with skipper Gibbs-White booked inside two minutes.

Forest had a couple of half chances as they attempted to impose themselves, only to be rocked in the 15th minute.

Antony left Morato scrambling as he cut in sharply from the right and slipped a delicate pass to Bakambu, who made himself space to thump the ball past Matz Sels.

The green and white hordes erupted and would not be denied by a VAR check for offside, but their joy would be short-lived.

Smart, intricate play saw the ball spread from left to right, culminating in Gibbs-White sending a low ball across for Jesus to turn in from four yards.

Another offside check could not quell the Forest faithful’s celebrations and five minutes later the 3,385 fans housed high in the stands were in dreamland.

Luiz sent over a corner to the edge of the six-yard box, where towering Jesus leapt highest and directed a header beyond Pau Lopez.

Betis were rocked and now facing wave upon wave of Forest attacks.

Jesus’ attempt to convert an Elliot Anderson cross was denied by a crucial block, with the striker seeing an effort saved shortly after Callum Hudson-Odoi prodded onto a post from a corner.

Antony celebrates his late equaliser (Jose Breton/AP)

Manuel Pellegrini’s side held out until the break and returned for the second half with three fresh faces, while Postecoglou replaced Luiz with Dilane Bakwa.

The substitute volleyed over after a prolonged period of Betis pressure devoid of clear-cut chances as Forest defended in a manner you would expect from a more seasoned European side.

Natan and Cucho Hernandez had half chances as Betis tried to level, with Pablo Fornals going close from the edge of the box in the 78th minute via a touch missed by the referee.

Betis increased the pressure and it told in the 85th minute.

Substitute Marc Roca smartly took an extra touch to make space to send over a left-footed cross to the far post, where Antony scored with a first-time finish.