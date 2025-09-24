Ian Poulter stokes Ryder Cup fire with rant at ‘stupidity’ of American fans

Former Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter has fanned the flames ahead of this week’s contest at Bethpage Black with a foul-mouthed rant about American fans.

The hostile welcome the European side are likely to encounter as they defend the trophy against the United States has been one of the major talking points in the build-up to the event in New York.

Poulter has spent a significant amount of his career playing in the US and four of his seven Ryder Cup appearances between 2004 and 2021 came in the country.

A raucous crowd is expected at Bethpage Black (David Davies/PA)

The 49-year-old told SPORTbible: “I don’t even know where to start. I mean, f****** ‘mashed potatoes’ and all that f****** b******* that you hear is madness. ‘In the hole, get in the hole! It’s a 600-yard par five, you f****** idiot’.

“I actually just want to borrow the taser (from) the security guard. Just to let one go per hole would be amazing. Imagine that you got one taser per hole. That’d be awesome. That’d go right between the eyes. Have it!”

Poulter, who has no involvement with the current team, added that “it’s not heckling, it’s just complete and utter embarrassing stupidity”.

European captain Luke Donald has equipped his players with virtual reality headsets to help them prepare for any potential abuse in New York.

Tommy Fleetwood, one of the most experienced members of the team, concedes however that little can be done and intends to embrace the atmosphere.

Tommy Fleetwood plans to embrace the atmosphere at Bethpage Black (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 34-year-old, who is appearing in his fourth Ryder Cup, said: “The home crowd is a big part of what makes the Ryder Cup so special, so unique to us.

“That energy, that passion and that home team environment is something that plays such a big part in the Ryder Cup, and I think you have to embrace that, enjoy it and look forward to it, even when you’re the away team.

“I’m kind of looking forward to that. It’s great to soak up that atmosphere.

“When it’s ‘go time’, when it’s time to play, I think it’s like every other tournament except this one is hyped up.

“I try to get into my bubble as much as possible, especially when I’m coming in to play my shots.

“That’s no different in the Ryder Cup – it’s just an extreme atmosphere. It’s the most extreme atmosphere that we get.

Justin Rose believes talk about Team Europe using virtual reality headsets has been overblown (David Davies/PA)

“No matter what you do, nothing prepares you for a Friday morning on the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”

Veteran Justin Rose, who is making his seventh Ryder Cup appearance, is also taking the issue in his stride and feels too much has been made of the headsets initiative.

The 45-year-old said: “I think the VR headsets have been a thing but, for me personally, it was a great idea but I wouldn’t say I’ve spent more than five minutes using them.

“It was worth doing, for sure, but (it was) a soft serving of it, let’s put it that way.”