European star Ludvig Aberg yet to embrace Viktor Hovland’s passion for UFOs

Ludvig Aberg would relish the chance to link up with Viktor Hovland again at the Ryder Cup – but is yet to embrace his passion for UFO-spotting.

The two Scandinavians combined to devastating effect in Rome two years ago, most notably when they crushed world number one Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka nine and seven in foursomes.

Aberg, 25, had only turned professional three months before the event but, such was his impact, he was fast-tracked into Luke Donald’s side and immediately found a kindred spirit in Norwegian Hovland.

Ludvig Aberg (left) and Viktor Hovland (right) were brilliant together in Rome (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Swede said: “We’re good friends. We speak the same language, we come from a very similar background. Obviously Norway and Sweden are very close in terms of the cultural environment.

“And, yes, we get along. He’s a funny guy to have conversations with. They can go in any direction that you don’t really expect.

“He’s always into UFO deals and all those things, so it’s quite interesting, but I’m not quite down that road just yet. If I hang out with him long enough I might be!

“But we had a good time in Rome and we’ve played multiple practice rounds since.”

The performance of Aberg and Hovland on the Saturday morning two years ago famously reduced Scheffler to tears, and no players have had that impact on him since.

“It’s not something I think about,” said Aberg. “Obviously that day was somewhat of a freak result and something that we didn’t quite expect.

“But it was a cool experience that me and Viktor had, and it was a cool thing to do.”

Aberg, who had not even played in a major prior to Rome, is less of an unknown quantity this time having since risen as high as fourth in the world rankings.

He said: “I think the biggest thing that I take away from those couple days, and maybe especially that morning, was just the validation for myself, that I’m able to do that.

“To bring out a result like that was a big deal for me personally, to know that I’m able to beat those guys.

“I definitely feel more prepared now. I think last time was such a whirlwind for me.

“I still look back at Rome with a big smile, with a lot of cool experiences that I’ve had leading up to that event, but I do feel I kind of know a little bit more what to expect with the team room, and it makes things a little bit easier.

“It’s definitely going to be a different challenge here this week but something that we’re really looking forward to.”