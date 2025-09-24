Ange Postecoglou pleased with Forest progress after draw at Real Betis

Ange Postecoglou’s wait for a first win continues but the Nottingham Forest boss saw positives and moments of “beauty” as the club’s long-awaited European return ended in a frustrating draw at Real Betis.

The Reds’ first continental campaign since the 1995-96 season started in Sevilla, where Wednesday’s Europa League opener was heading for a memorable victory at La Cartuja.

Igor Jesus scored a brace shortly after Cedric Bakambu had opened the scoring for Betis following fine work by Antony, who made it 2-2 late on after Forest paid for failing to take one of their many chances late in the first half.

Postecoglou’s wait for a first victory since replacing the popular Nuno Espirito Santo earlier in the month extends to a fourth game but the Australian took heart from the performance.

Put to Forest boss that the style he is trying to implement has been clear in recent displays, he said: “Yeah, I think so.

“I guess the challenge now is to make sure the players don’t drop their heads at all because we’re not getting the victories.

“I’m really disappointed tonight they didn’t get the rewards for the good play, because that fuels it even more, they feel even better about the way things are going.

“But in terms of our progress, they are tough conditions out there. People don’t realise – the humidity, the pitch, just the environment makes it really difficult.

“I just thought some of the football we played was outstanding and this group of players have been really receptive to what we’re trying to do.

“We’re just lacking that little bit of clinical edge to finish games off.”

Forest’s 18th-minute equaliser was particularly special as Jesus converted captain Morgan Gibbs-White’s low ball at the end of a superb team move.

“I look, I know I’m out of step with those kind of things, but I still see beauty in that, I love my teams to play that kind of football,” Postecoglou said.

“I think the moments when they’re constructed like that are things that make our game so beautiful and I loved it.

“I think it wasn’t just that move, there were four or five moves that were quite similar that, like I said, were really exciting.

“But we are in the results business and ultimately we need to now convert our good play into victories, but I think that’ll come if we keep playing like that.

“I think it’s exciting. I still like teams that play like that. I want my teams to play like that. I want my teams to score goals like that.

“But if one goes in in front of the boys’ backsides, I won’t be disappointed with that either at the moment because we’re just missing a little bit of luck going our way.”

Forest now turn their attention to Saturday evening’s Premier League match against Sunderland at the City Ground – Postecoglou’s first home game after four matches on the road.

“You saw today what a home crowd can do,” he said. “Even though we sort of had them almost knocked out, when you’ve got the crowd behind you, you stay in the game. It certainly lifted them in the second half.

“To be fair, the boys haven’t had that for the fourth game in a row and it is tough. There’s no doubt about it.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at the ground on Saturday and I’m sure the players are. It’s our job to make sure we reward it.”