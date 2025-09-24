A look at the United States’ Ryder Cup team for Bethpage Black showdown

The United States will attempt to win back the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28.

Captain:

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley is looking to lead the USA to Ryder Cup glory (Anthony Behar/PA)

DOB: 07/06/1986

Playing caps: 2 (2012, 2014)

Record as player: Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 0

A leftfield choice as captain who came close to qualifying automatically as a player, but then resisted the temptation to pick himself. Showed his passion in a losing cause in two playing appearances but his leadership is an unknown quantity.

Automatic qualifiers:

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler signs autographs for spectators at the Bethpage Black Course (Mike Egerton/PA)

DOB: 21/06/1996

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 2 Lost 2 Halved 3

Currently the world’s best player by some distance, not only because of his four major triumphs but a near-faultless consistency which regularly sees him high on leaderboards. Still has demons to exorcise from Rome, however, with his emotional reaction to a foursomes hammering among that event’s abiding images.

JJ Spaun

JJ Spaun has impressed this year (Brian Lawless/PA)

DOB: 21/08/1990

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

Enjoyed a stellar year to plant himself at the top end of the game, the highlight being his first major triumph at the US Open in June. A narrow play-off loss to Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship was also among six top-10 finishes during the qualification period.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has endured injury troubles (Brian Lawless/PA)

DOB: 25/10/1993

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 4 Lost 4 Halved 0

Had a quieter year than 2024, when he won the Open and the US PGA Championship, but continues to ride high in the world rankings despite some injury trouble. A highly-consistent performer, with missed cuts a rarity.

Russell Henley

Russell Henley of the United States on day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Picture date: Friday July 18, 2025.

DOB: 12/04/1989

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

Captured his fifth PGA Tour title at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished tied second, alongside Patrick Cantlay, in the FedExCup standings. Also had top-10 finishes at both the US Open and Open.

Harris English

Harris English on the third tee during a practice round at the Bethpage Black Course (Mike Egerton/PA)

DOB: 23/07/1989Caps: 1 (2021)

Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0

Returns to the team after missing out in Rome due to a solid season which included a runner-up finish at the Open and tied second at the US PGA Championship. Further boosted his standing with victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson Dechambeau celebrates after beating Team Europe’s Sergio Garcia in the singles match during day three of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)

DOB: 16/09/1993

Caps: 2 (2018, 2021)

Record: Won 2 Lost 3 Halved 1

One of the most recognisable faces in the game appears to have lost little of his edge following his switch to LIV Golf, with six top-10 finishes in majors over the past two years – including 2024 US Open victory – securing qualification. As ever, has not been afraid to talk the talk, but how he gels with team-mates remains to be seen.

Captain’s picks:

Justin Thomas

DOB: 29/04/1993

Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 7 Lost 4 Halved 2

While perhaps fortunate to receive a wildcard in 2023, there was no doubt this time after a year in which he has re-established himself among the elite. Proved the doubters wrong in Rome and, as the most experienced member of the team, could play a crucial role this time.

Collin Morikawa

USA’s Collin Morikawa at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York (David Davies/PA)

DOB: 06/02/1997

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 1

Did not contend for the major prizes this year but still finished a respectable eighth in the standings and, given his experience and talent, was a virtual shoo-in for Bradley’s team. Still to win a Ryder Cup singles match, though, despite being a two-time major champion.

Ben Griffin

DOB: 06/05/1996

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

Made himself hard for Bradley to ignore after an impressive breakthrough year which saw him secure two PGA Tour titles and 10 top-10 finishes overall, including at the US PGA Championship and US Open. Has limited top-level matchplay experience, however.

Cameron Young

DOB: 07/05/1997

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

Was unfortunate to miss out on selection in 2023 but made a compelling case this time after a strong end to the season that included tied fourth at the US Open and victory in the Wyndham Championship. Add to this that he is a New York native with considerable experience of Bethpage Black – including victory at the NY State Open as an amateur in 2017 – he was an obvious choice.

Patrick Cantlay

USA’s Patrick Cantlay and caddie Joe LaCava during a practice round (David Davies/PA)

DOB: 17/03/1992Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 5 Lost 2 Halved 1

One of the pantomime villains from Rome, where he stirred an extraordinary brouhaha by opting not to wear a hat that ultimately led to his caddy Joe LaCava getting into a heated confrontation with Rory McIlroy. Has not won a tournament for three years but his general form and strength in team events saw him get the nod.

Sam Burns

Sam Burns earned the final pick (Zac Goodwin/PA)

DOB: 23/07/1996

Caps: 1 (2023)

Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0

Earned the final pick ahead of the likes of Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka. Had a mixed time of things in Rome but his renowned putting ability could prove valuable.